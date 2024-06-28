Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.43. 1,894,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,695. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.39. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

