Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

