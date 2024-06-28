Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the May 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Subaru Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FUJHY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. 134,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,378. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.