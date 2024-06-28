Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,900 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the May 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Subaru were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FUJHY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. 134,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,378. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

