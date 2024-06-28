Sui Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.81 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Sui coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $116.81 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.82701555 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $116,559,375.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

