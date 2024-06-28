Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Update

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 416,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,367. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.