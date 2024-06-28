Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,374. The company has a market capitalization of $456.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

