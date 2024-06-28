Sunburst Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $317.45. 73,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,264. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

