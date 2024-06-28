Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,661 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,830. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

