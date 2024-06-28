Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in June

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SDGCF stock remained flat at $28.18 during trading hours on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

