SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 454.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,044,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of HYSR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 3,747,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,357. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About SunHydrogen
