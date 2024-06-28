Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises 1.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Super Micro Computer worth $45,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Portman Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI traded down $44.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $845.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,817,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $830.84 and a 200 day moving average of $738.56. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

