sUSD Market Capitalization Hits $34.35 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $34.35 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 34,565,110 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

