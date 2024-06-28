Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:SNV opened at $37.95 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

