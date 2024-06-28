Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TAIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 15,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,908. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

