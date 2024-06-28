Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.52

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.52 ($12.39) and last traded at €11.58 ($12.45), with a volume of 31803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.92 ($12.82).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

