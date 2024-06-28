Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 67,095 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 112,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XVV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.17. 31,675 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

