Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

