Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $873,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 57.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.