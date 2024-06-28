Tarbox Family Office Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.88. 3,338,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,198. The stock has a market cap of $391.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

