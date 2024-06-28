TD Cowen Boosts Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $16.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544 in the last three months. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.