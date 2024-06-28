TD Cowen Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,356.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
