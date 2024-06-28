TD Cowen Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Buy

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,356.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $490,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.