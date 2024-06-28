TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

