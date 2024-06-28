Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 336,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 116,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TETE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

