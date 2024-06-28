TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Up 109.8% in June

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPCS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.32.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

