TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Up 109.8% in June

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TechPrecision Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TPCS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.32.
About TechPrecision
