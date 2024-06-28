Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TFX traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $210.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day moving average of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.