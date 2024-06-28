Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $196.73. 82,461,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,226,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

