Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up 1.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,312,000 after buying an additional 66,999 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,234. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

