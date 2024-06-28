Tharisa (LON:THS) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.40

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 851004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.88. The firm has a market cap of £256.06 million, a P/E ratio of 395.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is presently 1,904.76%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

