The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $159.84. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

