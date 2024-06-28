The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,288 shares of company stock worth $18,383,593. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

