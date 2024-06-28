The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 11,750 Shares

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GAB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

