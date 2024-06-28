The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 11,750 Shares

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GAB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.88.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.