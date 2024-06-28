The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $6.69 on Friday, hitting $452.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,358. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

