The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

