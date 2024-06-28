The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

LSXMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,769,555 shares of company stock worth $100,335,332 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,397,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

