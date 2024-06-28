The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a growth of 270,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.07. 13,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $66.14.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

