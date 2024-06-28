The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

