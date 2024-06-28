The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after buying an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.