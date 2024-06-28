Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,341,000 after buying an additional 208,343 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,180,000 after acquiring an additional 192,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 2,509.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. 15,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

