Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 92,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,271. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.