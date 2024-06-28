Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.30. 34,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,276. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $210.65 and a one year high of $302.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.10 and a 200 day moving average of $277.37.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

