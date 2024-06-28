Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.