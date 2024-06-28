Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $482.62 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

