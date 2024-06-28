Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $330.49. 505,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $345.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.56 and its 200 day moving average is $288.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

