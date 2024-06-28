Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 12,231 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.28. 933,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,133. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

