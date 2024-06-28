Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.29. The company had a trading volume of 126,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

