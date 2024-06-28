Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,467. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

