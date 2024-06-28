Transform Wealth LLC Buys 57,131 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 837,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

