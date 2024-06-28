Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 63,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 449,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 328,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. 635,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.