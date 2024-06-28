Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.22. 5,058,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

