Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,840,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,049,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,514. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

